Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Murfreesboro - Buddy Wayman Green born January 18, 1938, passed away May 17, 2020 at age 82. He served in the United States Army for four years as well as all his brothers. Buddy was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and worked as a car salesman.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lura Arms Green; and son, Frank Prater Green. He is survived by his daughters, Patrice Gribbon and Penny Harris; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, Bobby, Bill and Jay Green; sisters, Cherry Garcia, Carla Jo McGraw, Connie Eaton and Kay Handley; mother of his children, Shirley Prater Millar.

A graveside service will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
