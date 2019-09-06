Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Burge Newberry Obituary
Murfreesboro - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Donald "Burge" Newberry, 48, passed away at his residence in Madison, TN. He was born and raised in Murfreesboro and was a graduate of Riverdale High School, Class of 1989.

Burge is survived by his parents, Donald Lawrence and Patsy Price Newberry; daughters, Amanda and Ashlyn Newberry; their mother, Gail Adcock-Newberry; brothers, Bradley (Holly) Newberry of Murfreesboro and Brandon (Lindsay) Newberry of Chattanooga; best friend, Aimee Lipscomb of Madison; nieces and nephew, Hanna, Barrett, and Emily.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Corbett officiating. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery, Rockvale, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been set up for his daughters at Fifth Third Bank. Donations to "Ashlyn and Amanda Newberry Educational Fund" can be made in person at any Fifth Third Bank location. Donations to this account may also be left at Jennings and Ayers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
