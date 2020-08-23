1/1
Byron Moon
Byron Moon

Murfreesboro - "Byron J. Moon II passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on August 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Byron J. Moon and Leola Moon. He is survived by his loving wife Jean Briggs Moon of 36 years; his five children, Byron J. Moon III (Michelle), Thomas Moon (Kathy), Mandy Williams (Levelle), Anna Moon, and Matthew Moon (Jana); thirteen grandchildren; and four siblings, Alan Moon, Debbie Hinz (Chuck), Shari Knaust, and Sheila Burrows (Dan).

Byron was from Waterford, PA and resided in Rutherford County, TN for 26 years. He attended and was very involved in World Outreach Church over the last seven years. He graduated from Penn State University in 1971, worked as an applications engineer for many years in Pennsylvania and in Tennessee, and then taught Advanced Math and Physics at Lighthouse Christian School. After he retired from teaching, he spent a great deal of time visiting his children, teaching his grandchildren math, and World Outreach Church. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, gardening, talking, teaching, reading, and studying the scriptures. One of his most cherished experiences was visiting Jerusalem and the Holy Land with his wife. He deeply loved his family, his church family, and his Lord Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Donell Colbert officiating and followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 3130. 615-893-2422."




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
