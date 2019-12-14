Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Smotherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Austin Smotherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Austin Smotherman Obituary
Calvin Austin Smotherman

Christiana - Calvin Austin Smotherman, age 33 of Christiana, TN passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father; Phillip "Wholeo" Smotherman, grandparents; Tommy and Bertha Smotherman, Gene Gleaves, and a cousin; Nathan Gleaves.

He is survived by his mother; Shirley (Eddie) Herman, son; Austin Eugene Smotherman, brothers; Josh Smotherman, Jeremy (Brandy) Armstrong, sister; Shelby (Coty) Vannoy, grandmother; Marjorie Faulk, aunt; Cathy Adams, uncles; Chuck Gleaves, Bud (Robin) Smotherman, step-grandmother; Lisa Gleaves, special little girl; Kennadi Dubois, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be December 18, 2019 at 11am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Pastors Franklin Brown and Roy Robinson officiating. Interment will be at Miller's Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smotherman family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -