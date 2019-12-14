|
Calvin Austin Smotherman
Christiana - Calvin Austin Smotherman, age 33 of Christiana, TN passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father; Phillip "Wholeo" Smotherman, grandparents; Tommy and Bertha Smotherman, Gene Gleaves, and a cousin; Nathan Gleaves.
He is survived by his mother; Shirley (Eddie) Herman, son; Austin Eugene Smotherman, brothers; Josh Smotherman, Jeremy (Brandy) Armstrong, sister; Shelby (Coty) Vannoy, grandmother; Marjorie Faulk, aunt; Cathy Adams, uncles; Chuck Gleaves, Bud (Robin) Smotherman, step-grandmother; Lisa Gleaves, special little girl; Kennadi Dubois, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be December 18, 2019 at 11am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Pastors Franklin Brown and Roy Robinson officiating. Interment will be at Miller's Cemetery in Christiana, TN.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smotherman family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019