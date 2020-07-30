1/1
Calvin Yancy
Calvin Yancy

Murfreesboro - Calvin Eustace Yancy, Jr., age 92, passed away at his residence July 29, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, FL and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 40 years. Calvin served in the United States Navy during WWII and retired Marine Engineer with the Navy. He attended Heritage Baptist Church.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Maude Whitehead Yancy and Calvin Eustace Yancy, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Britton Yancy; sons, Dana Calvin Yancy, Kennith Calvin Yancy, Charles Thomas Yancy; daughters, Kimberly K. Nixon, Louise Marie Yancy, Billie Jean Yancy; step-sister, Cindy Hartley; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Josh Phillip officiating.

Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
