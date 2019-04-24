Services
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-7007
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Lebanon High School Terry Edward's Auditorium
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
Campbell "Coach Brandon" Brandon


1936 - 2019
Campbell "Coach Brandon" Brandon Obituary
Campbell Brandon "Coach Brandon"

Lebanon - Age - 83 of Lebanon passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Nancy Clark Brandon; sons, Bud (Bonita) Brandon and Tom (Lisa) Brandon.

Mr. Brandon was a 1954 graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and a graduate of Middle TN State University.

Coach Brandon was a teacher first and a coach second who began his career at Lascassas High School before making his reputation across 28 years at Lebanon High School.

Visit Tues. April 23rd 3-7pm First United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life Service Wed, 6 p.m. Lebanon High School Terry Edward's Auditorium. Reception honoring Coach Brandon's life immediately following the service.

Interment, Thurs. 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be past players, fellow teachers and coaches.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Brooks House or New Leash on Life.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
