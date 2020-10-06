1/1
Candyce Havenstrite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candyce Havenstrite

Murfreesboro - Candyce Robinson Havenstrite, age 63 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 5, 2020 after a valiant struggle with peritoneal cancer.

Candyce was born February 18, 1957 in Murdo, South Dakota to Bill Robinson and Donna (Robinson) James. From Murdo, the family spent time in Groton, Clear Lake, and settled in Rapid City, SD. Candyce graduated from Rapid City Central in 1975 and from South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Interior Design in 1979.

After graduating from SDSU, Candyce spent years in the design industry working for furniture stores and buying and selling antiques all over the country. Candyce landed in Nashville, TN and met and married Jim Havenstrite and opened and operated Haven Interiors. On January 27, 1999, Samantha, their only daughter was born. In 2005, Candyce and Sam moved back to Murfreesboro, TN where Candyce worked at Bradford's Interiors and eventually was self-employed as an interior decorator. Candyce had a keen eye for design and enjoyed her invested relationships with her close clients and friends. Candyce had a dedicated work ethic and was passionate about her craft.

Candyce and Sam shared the love of an adventurous road trips, and it gave Candyce great joy to see her daughter Sam compete in pageants during her high school years. She was so proud to follow Sam's current path studying finance at Southern Methodist University. Candyce was looking forward to helping Sam move and getting settled in Houston for her first job post-graduation.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Havenstrite, Murfreesboro, TN; her mother, Donna James of Rapid City, SD; three brothers, Rodney Robinson of Rapid City, Roger Robinson of San Luis Obispo, CA, and Matthew (Brittany) James of Brookings, SD; her sister, Vicki (Chuck) McLain of Rapid City: one nephew, Kip Stoltz of Rapid City; and nieces, Mande (Todd) Robinson of Rapid City, Katie Stoltz of Valrico, FL, and Emmery James of Brookings. Former spouses Scott Brosz and Jim Havenstrite.

She was preceded in death by her father, Will Robinson; stepfather, Richard James; and brother, Rande Robinson.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Candyce's memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved