Cantrell Compton
Murfreesboro - Cantrell Compton, age 97, passed away November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Cantrell served in the United States Army during World War II where he received a Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, AP Theater Ribbon and one Bronze Service Star. Cantrell attended Sharpsville Church of Christ and retired from Sewart Air Force Base. Cantrell is the last surviving of eleven children.
Cantrell was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Adams and William Edgar Compton; wives, Ethel Mai Beasley Compton and Estelle Bogle Compton; ten siblings; grandson, Gregory Gerald Gannon. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila A. Schulties and Sharon C. Gannon; four grandchildren, George B. Cantrell, III, Michal G. Cantrell, Jeffrey L. Gannon and Jason N. Gannon; seven great grandchildren, Megan Hollandsworth, Taylor Reed, Crystal A. Cantrell, Jacob Cantrell, Josie L. Gannon, Alexander B. Gannon and Braxton Cantrell; and four great-great grandchildren, Emily Mooneyham, Matthew Mooneyham, Chandler Reed and Greyson Reed.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with James Lively officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019