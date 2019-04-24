Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
South Boro's Pentecostals
418 Rock Springs Midland Road
Christiana, TN
Carl Braswell


Carl Braswell

Murfreesboro - Carl Edward Braswell, age 67, passed away April 20, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Taft and Vada Alice Arnold Braswell; brothers, Joe Braswell, Donald Braswell; sister, Wilma Cook; and niece, Joanne Braswell. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Braswell; sisters, Robbie Braswell, Bobbie Benford, and Betty Barrett; nieces, Mindy Cook, Amira Hamwia, McKenzie Benford, all of Murfreesboro; nephews, Wesley Barrett of Bradyville, John Cook Jr. of Murfreesboro, Donald Braswell of Carrolton, GA, Andy Braswell of Nashville, Mike Braswell of Watertown, Jerry Braswell of Shelbyville; great nieces, Sarah Barrett, Haven Carter both of Murfreesboro; and great nephews, Zayne Robertson of Murfreesboro and Brandon Braswell of Destin, FL.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, May 4, 2019 at South Boro's Pentecostals at 418 Rock Springs Midland Road, Christiana.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
