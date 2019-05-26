Services
Carl Edward Bass

Murfreesboro - Carl Edward Bass, 88, peacefully went to be with The Lord in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Murfreesboro, TN. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Lee Bass. He is survived by 3 children: Debbie Bass Powell, Carol Bridges, Tom Bass (Ashley); 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Carl was a proud native of Tampa, FL. He served stateside in both the U.S. Army and Air Force during the Korean War era. We are forever grateful to the staff of the TN State Veterans Home for their love and care of him and us, his family. Carl was a special soul, a unique quick-witted extrovert who was never shy about his singing and whistling, loved people, bringing humor and joy and kindness to everyone he met. The world is a little dimmer without his light.

Published in The Daily News Journal on May 26, 2019
