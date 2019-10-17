|
Carl Eldon Prater
Murfreesboro - Carl Eldon Prater, age 84, passed away at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2019. Carl was a native of Cannon Co., where he grew up in the Leoni Community. Carl lived in Murfreesboro for a number of years and was a member of the East Main Church of Christ. He attended high school in Cannon Co. and was later drafted into the U.S. Army. He was later employed by Samsonite Corp. for 37 years, after which he retired. He enjoyed spending his time doing woodworking. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Benjamin Harrison Prater, Sr. and Jimmie Blanton Prater; Brothers, J.C. Prater, B.H. Prater, Jr. & Edmond Prater; Sisters, Nora Prater St. John and Lola Prater Ramey; and two half-brothers, Haskell Prater and Truman Prater. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grace Witty Prater; Son Greg Prater (Isabel Gauthier) of Nashville & daughter, Jennifer Prater King (Brian Tedrow) of Eagleville; three grandchildren, Natalie (Shaun) Bell, Chase (Tira) Prater, & Tanner King; two great grandchildren, Lincoln & Story Bell, and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deeply felt thanks to WillowBrook Hospice nursing staff for their excellent in-home care allowing him to remain in his home with family & his beloved companion, Dixie. Funeral Service will be 2 PM Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bros. Wayne Langford, James Lively & Herb Alsup officiating. Interment will follow at Leoni Cmt. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Pallbearers will be family & friends. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019