Carl Michael Summar
Murfreesboro - Carl Michael Summar, age 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A native of Murfreesboro, he was preceded in death by his father, James Donald Summar; and grandparents, Oscar Carl and Mary Katherine Summar and Tully and Mattie Barrett.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Steve Hutson and Brother Murray Mathis will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Justin Michael Summar; mother, Bessie Barrett Summar; sister, Donna Webb and her husband Terry; and brother, Ronnie Summar and his wife Jana all of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Anabelle Grace Summar of Smyrna, TN; step-mother, Joyce Ann Summar of Murfreesboro, TN; nephews, Barrett and Brennan Summar of Murfreesboro; along with much loving extended family and friends.
Mr. Summar was a member of Third Baptist Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Oakland High School where he loved playing football and served as a captain. He was an assistant physical therapist with Baptist Hospital and had formerly worked at NHC.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Summar can be made to Our Place at 120 South Hancock St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019