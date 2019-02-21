Carl Stacy



Murfreesboro - Carl G. Stacy, age 94, passed away at the Tennessee State Veterans Home, February 19, 2019. He was born in Cannon County and has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Carl served in the United States Army during World War II and was wounded and received the Purple Heart. Carl worked as a carpenter and also worked in the maintenance department at Middle Tennessee Medical Center. He also loved fishing and camping.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lena Odom Stacy; and sisters, Jean Hullett and Janie Lefever. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Cordellia Ritchey Stacy; daughter, Cheryl (Jimmy) Garrett; brother, James Stacy; grandchildren, Brian Garrett, Lisa Thompson, Chris Garrett and Matt Garrett; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Chandler, Kyle, Kasey, Mason and Reagan.



Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.



Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Darren Kinzer and Rev. Howard Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.