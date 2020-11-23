1/1
Carl Strauss
Carl Strauss

Murfreesboro - Carl Strauss, age 93 of Fairfield Glade, TN passed away on November 20, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Otto and Helen Strauss. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Strauss and his son, Carl F. Strauss.

Mr. Strauss is survived by his son, James C. Strauss, daughters, Janet M. Bruce, Susan M. Clark and a stepson, Michael Quinn. Carl had 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Carl was retired from Ford Motor Company after a successful career as an engineer. Carl and his wife JoAnn were avid golfers and enjoyed their retirement years at Fairfield Glade, TN

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a burial service and Celebration of Life Service will be held in the late spring or summer in Crossville, TN.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

