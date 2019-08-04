|
Caroline McCall
Lavergne - Caroline McCall, 31, from Lavergne, Tennessee passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, due to a tragedy.
Caroline was a beautiful woman, thoughtful and kind, who loved her children very much. She was funny, witty, and stood firm in her belief that children should be heard and considered in all aspects of one's life. Her commitment to her sweet boy's well-being and welfare will carry on into their adult lives. No doubt, they will always remember how much she loved them. She enjoyed participating in their many activities and was always welcoming to their friends. As a daughter, there are no words to express how proud she made her parents. Every day she brought her mother joy, and she will forever and ever be missed. For the past two years, Caroline drove a school bus for Rutherford County in the Lavergne area for the Primary, Elementary, and Middle Schools. She also worked briefly for MCHRA this summer as a public transit driver.
Caroline is survived by her mother, Damah Andrews Gilbert from Smyrna, Tennessee; her children: Odell Holly, III, Draydon Holly, Donte McCall and Joshua McCall; two sisters: Maribeth Jordan (Gilbert Barrera) of Texas, Holly (Thomas) of New York; and 3 brothers: Joseph Hunter of Nashville, Tennessee, Joel (Tracy) Gilbert of New York, and Johnathan(Tracie) Gilbert of Kentucky; grandmother: Betty Andrews of Smyrna, Tennessee; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father: John F. Gilbert; and her estranged husband: Joshua McCall.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019