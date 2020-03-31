|
|
Carolyn Diane (Gumm) Christie
Cumming, GA - Carolyn Diane (Gumm) Christie, 70, of Cumming, Georgia joined the chorus of heavenly angels on March 26, 2020.
She was known as "Gibbo" among her beloved family and friends. If you are in that circle, then you received countless handwritten "thank you" notes, Christmas cards or letters from Gibbo.
Even people outside the circle likely got a message in the mail. Those words came from her heart. Those words are now forever within our reach. Her southern sensibilities of minding manners and giving that human touch was instilled in her in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she was born on November 3, 1949.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48-years, Wesley Christie, her dear daughter Anna Katrell Christie, son-in-law Thanh Truong, brother Terry Gumm, sister-in-law Rose Gumm, nephew Jeremy Gumm, nieces Olivia, Natalie, Katelyn and Ashley Gumm. Gibbo was preceded in her journey to heaven by her father, Doyle Gumm, mother, Annie Pauline Gumm, brothers Keith, Gary and Steve Gumm.
A life-long member of the Church of Christ, Gibbo was a woman of faith. She relied on faith in her nine-year battle against brain cancer. May that faith carry her loved ones through this difficult time and carry Gibbo into the arms of her Lord.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
