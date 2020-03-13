Services
McMinnville Funeral Home
117 Underwood Road
McMinnville, TN 37110
(931) 473-6606
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Centertown Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jennings


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Jennings Obituary
Carolyn Jennings

Smyrna - Carolyn Jo Jennings age 81 died March 13, 2020. Born February 20, 1939, an office manager with Moore Business Forms, attended the Lighthouse Baptist Church. Carolyn loved her family and was an active and avid ballroom dancer. She was preceded in death by parents Vernie Lee and Marcia Pitts Lance and husband Neal Lee Jennings. Survivors include her children Vanessa (Chuck) Hayes, Melissa Bishop, Lance Bryan (Pamela) Jennings, Brice Cordell (Molly) Jennings, Neal Lee (Patricia) Jennings, Jr. and Terri Jennings (Jim) Stanley, 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at mcminnvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -