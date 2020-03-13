|
|
Carolyn Jennings
Smyrna - Carolyn Jo Jennings age 81 died March 13, 2020. Born February 20, 1939, an office manager with Moore Business Forms, attended the Lighthouse Baptist Church. Carolyn loved her family and was an active and avid ballroom dancer. She was preceded in death by parents Vernie Lee and Marcia Pitts Lance and husband Neal Lee Jennings. Survivors include her children Vanessa (Chuck) Hayes, Melissa Bishop, Lance Bryan (Pamela) Jennings, Brice Cordell (Molly) Jennings, Neal Lee (Patricia) Jennings, Jr. and Terri Jennings (Jim) Stanley, 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at mcminnvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020