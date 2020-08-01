1/1
Carolyn Kay Pendergrast
Carolyn Kay Pendergrast

Murfreesboro - Carolyn Kay Pendergrast, age 66, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Janie Youngblood Gentry; and her brother, Randall Lee Gentry. She is survived by her husband, Vernon Pendergrast; step-daughter, Sebrina (David) Young; grandchild, Matthew Arrington; six nieces; seven nephews; thirty-nine great-nieces and nephews; twenty-six great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers with Bobby Black officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
