Carolyn Priuska
Murfreesboro - Carolyn Priuska, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Murfreesboro. She was a native of Negaunee, MI and was a daughter of the late Vilho and Marjorie Maki.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Roy Priuska; their children, Valerie Rains and husband Kevin, and Victoria Priuska, all of Murfreesboro, Eric Priuska and partner Jay Anderson of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Danielle and Devin Rains, Kaleb Doughten-Priuska and Micah Anderson-Priuska; a sister, Nancy Kurin and husband Alvar of Negaunee, MI, and a brother, Daniel Maki and wife Judy of Bloomington, IN; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Priuska received her degree in education from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI in 1959. She was a role model for her younger siblings and cousins by attending college and showing the effort which led to her teaching career. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, Murfreesboro and was a strong leader in Christian ministry within the several churches she and her husband attended in the past. She was a support for Roy while he attended college and helped make his career as a pharmacist possible. She loved her grandchildren immensely and they in turn loved her and spent many memorable moments with her. She fought courageously against her last illness and during this time she was a study of grace and love.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Advent Lutheran Church under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Negaunee City Cemetery under the direction of Koskey Funeral Home in Negaunee, MI.
Memorials may be made in memory of Carolyn to the Mid-South Chapter and an online guestbook is available for the Priuska family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 11, 2019