Carson E. Rimer, Jr. DDS
Smyrna - Carson E. Rimer, Jr, DDS, age 58 of Smyrna, died unexpectedly at home after an extended illness on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and grew up in Chattanooga. He was the son of the late Carson Sr and Phyllis Bertelson Rimer. Dr. Rimer was the owner of Signature Smiles Family Dentistry in Smyrna. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, with a BA in Chemistry, and earned his Doctorate of Dental Science from the University of Tennessee, Memphis.
Carson, known affectionately as "Kit", was a talented mechanic and was proficient in "fixing" almost anything. He provided much joy in his storytelling ability, including a talent for imitating others. His extensive knowledge of extraterrestrial lifeforms impressed everyone. Especially his immediate family. He was described as gentle, kind, compassionate, caring, and down to earth. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the patients he served.
He is survived by his wife, J'aime, and a large blended family of seven children: Jordan, Brittany, Patrick and Jaclyn Rimer, Noah, Ben and Will Trapp; brothers: Dr. Ronald (Mary) Rimer, Knoxville , Dr. L. James (Kelly) Rimer, Dr. Thomas (Teresa) Rimer, Chattanooga, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in Kit's honor to www.hopefordepression.org www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019