|
|
Catherine Ware King
Murfreesboro - Catherine Ware King, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Catherine Sutton Ware, husband; Leslie King, sister; Joan Keoghn, and son-in-law; James R. Smith.
She is survived by her daughters; Cathy Smith, Colleen (Enrique) Cid, son; Wayne King, grandchildren; Tori Smith, Lindsay King, Riley Cid, Erin Cid, sisters; Mavis Lee, Breda O'Donaghue, and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the King family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019