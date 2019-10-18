Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Catherine Ware King

Catherine Ware King Obituary
Catherine Ware King

Murfreesboro - Catherine Ware King, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Catherine Sutton Ware, husband; Leslie King, sister; Joan Keoghn, and son-in-law; James R. Smith.

She is survived by her daughters; Cathy Smith, Colleen (Enrique) Cid, son; Wayne King, grandchildren; Tori Smith, Lindsay King, Riley Cid, Erin Cid, sisters; Mavis Lee, Breda O'Donaghue, and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the King family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
