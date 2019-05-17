Services
Cathey Ragland
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Cothron Cemetery
Cathey Ragland Obituary
Cathey Ragland

Murfreesboro - Cathey Taylor Ragland, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Josephine Ralston Taylor; and her husband David Ragland.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Trey King will officiate. A graveside service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Cothron Cemetery.

She is survived by her son Bo Bowling and his wife Kellie; grandchildren, Jacob Wayne Bowling and his wife Stacey, Emily Erin Young, and Alexandria "Lexi" Monroe Bowling; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bowling II, Zachary Bowling, Brayden Bowling, and Xander Davis; daughter, Pamela Lovett and her husband Todd; grandchildren, Alexandria Boyd and her husband Greg, and Haley Lovett; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Boyd and Aiden Boyd; sister, Nona Taylor Stacey; and brother, Theodore Binkley.

Mrs. Cathey was an Underwriting Assistant with State Farm Insurance and was retired after 36 years. She was an avid horse trainer and lover.

Bo Bowling, Jake Bowling, Clint Baird, Trey King, Todd Lovett, and Greg Boyd will serve as pallbearers. Eddie King will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal on May 17, 2019
