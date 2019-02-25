|
|
Cecil Arms
Murfreesboro - Cecil Guy Arms passed from this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in Castalian Springs, TN on July 4, 1921 to Millard Jefferson Arms and Lona Cherry Arms. Cecil was the ninth of eleven children and was the last surviving.
Cecil was an employee of the Lebanon Woolen Mills for 47 years. He maintained a home in Lebanon as well as Leanna.
Cecil was an avid gardener and kept a large garden producing a wide variety of vegetables which he sold from his front yard stand each summer. While he enjoyed gardening, his greatest joy was the time spent sitting around talking with the folks who came to buy fresh vegetables. His declining health over the last few years made activities more difficult, but it did not stop Cecil from doing the things he enjoyed. Idleness was not acceptable even at almost a century in age. When unable to do other things, he enjoyed taking rides and enjoying nature from his "shotgun" seat.
Cecil never lost his sense of humor and was always a jokester. He was full of wit and wisdom. Cecil had a great memory and used it many times for memorizing Bible verses which he was always willing to recite for folks who wanted to hear the Word. Cecil was a member of the Leanna Church of Christ.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherlyn Arms Linneman and her husband Doug of Los Angeles, CA; his son, Samuel Dale Arms and his wife Cathy of Monterey, TN; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Linneman of Los Angeles and Angela Linneman of New York City, NY. Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years, Thelma Patterson Arms.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00pm. Bro. Kevin Dye will officiate. Burial will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00pm in Wilson County Memorial Park.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 25, 2019