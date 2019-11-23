|
Cecil Rosson
Murfreesboro - Cecil A. Rosson Jr., age 85, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was a native of Gordonsburg, TN but has been living in Rutherford County for the past ten years. He was a member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church in West Virginia. Cecil served in the United States Navy as a Legal Yeoman during the Korean War. He then served as a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; Cecil Austin and Thelma Lavella Rosson. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Anne Rosson of Murfreesboro, sons, Mark (Jennifer) Rosson of Murfreesboro and David (Charlene) Rosson of Christiana, daughters, Robin (Bill) Hill of Christiana and Renee Rosson of Murfreesboro, sister, Lillie Mae Davis, grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Rachel, Branden, Austin, John and Jordan and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jada.
A Chapel service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Terry Fraizer officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. in Siloam Missionary Baptist Church; Old Hwy 52 Westmoreland, TN 37186. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019