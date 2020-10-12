1/1
Cecil Stinson Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Stinson Smith

Murfreesboro, TN - Cecil Stinson Smith, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN went to meet our Lord and Savior, and her sweet Howard, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. This would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary. A native of Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Isaac and Bessie Moore Stinson. Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Terry Smith, who died in 2010, a sister, Edna Stinson and an infant brother, Donald Stinson.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Millard Smith and his wife Kim of Franklin, TN and Terry Smith and his wife Gina of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Diane Emison and her husband Tony of Bells, TN; brothers Billy Stinson of Columbia, TN and Danny Stinson of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Leslie Smith of Goodlettsville, TN and Alison Smith of Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Dr. Jim Clardy, Rev. Tommy Ward, and Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Smith was a faithful and loving member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She truly loved her Lord and would sing praises to him daily. She was always caring and praying for others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Disaster Response Team in memory of Mrs. Smith.

An online guestbook for the Smith family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved