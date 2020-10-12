Cecil Stinson Smith
Murfreesboro, TN - Cecil Stinson Smith, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN went to meet our Lord and Savior, and her sweet Howard, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. This would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary. A native of Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Isaac and Bessie Moore Stinson. Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Terry Smith, who died in 2010, a sister, Edna Stinson and an infant brother, Donald Stinson.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Millard Smith and his wife Kim of Franklin, TN and Terry Smith and his wife Gina of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Diane Emison and her husband Tony of Bells, TN; brothers Billy Stinson of Columbia, TN and Danny Stinson of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Leslie Smith of Goodlettsville, TN and Alison Smith of Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Dr. Jim Clardy, Rev. Tommy Ward, and Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Smith was a faithful and loving member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She truly loved her Lord and would sing praises to him daily. She was always caring and praying for others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Disaster Response Team in memory of Mrs. Smith.
