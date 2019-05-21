|
Cecil Waggoner
Murfreesboro - Cecil Waggoner, age 71 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Lascassas and a son of the late Willie Ernest and Effie Louise Brewer Waggoner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Willie Waggoner.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Janice Waggoner; children, Danny (Heather) Waggoner of Troy, MO, Tommy Waggoner, Brian Waggoner (Amy Jones), Derrick (Meghan) Waggoner; special niece/daughter, Tina Arriaga, all of Murfreesboro; a sister, Sara Waggoner of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Waggoner was a US Army Veteran and a retired truck driver.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service with military honors beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Pastor Patty Yates will officiate.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 21, 2019