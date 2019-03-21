Cecile Reed



Murfreesboro - Ruby Cecile Reed Sweeney age 96, passed away at her residence March 19, 2019. She was born in Rutherford County and was a resident of Arrington. Cecile graduated from Brevard College in North Carolina and was a member of Minerva Harrell's Sunday School Class at St Mark's United Methodist Church. She was in the Home Demonstration Club, worked with the Red Cross and a member of the American Business Women Association. She was employed with Cecil Elrod's Shoppe and Harvey's Department Store.



Cecile was preceded in death by her parents, J.K. and Claire Crafton Haynes; first husband, James Frank Reed and second husband, James A. Sweeney; and brothers, James A. Haynes, Bill William Haynes and George R. Haynes. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Connie) Reed, James Frank (Faye) Reed; brother, Howard K. Haynes; grandchildren, Jamie (Tara) Reed, Chad Reed, Rodney Reed, Jennifer Alcorn, Robyn Clark; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Visitation with the family will be 1:00 until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Clardy and Tommy Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Parker Reed, Brooks Reed, Jackson Reed, Mason Patterson, Zack Patterson and Trevor Acree serving as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019