Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Charity Douglas Obituary
Charity Douglas

Murfreesboro - Charity Lee Douglas, age 76, passed away October 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born in DeKalb County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Charity worked as a security guard with Murray Guard.

Charity was preceded in death by her parents, Sammie B. Bain and Jessie Mai Stanley Bain; husband, John Robert Douglas; and children, John Edward Douglas and Mary Sue Douglas. She is survived by her son, Terry Douglas; daughters, Judy Wells, Linda Hulan, Michelle Beshearse; sister, Carmine Bain; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
