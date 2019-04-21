|
|
Charles Carr
Murfreesboro - Mr. Charles Edward Carr, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Montgomery County, VA to the late Luther Bane and Ella Hawkins Carr. Mr. Carr was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Franklin, TN and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a 1961 graduate of National Business College in Accounting in Roanoke, VA. Mr. Carr then went to work with the U.S. Government for 33 years from where he retired. He and his wife enjoyed travelling to the mountains and the beach; Virginia Beach, VA, Gatlinburg, TN, and Florida were their favorites.
Mr. Carr is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Carr; children, Rev. Charles Andrew Carr and his wife Theresa of Eldersburg, MD and Deborah Elaine Otten and her husband Tony of West Bend, WI; siblings, William Curtis Carr and his wife Nettie of Hopewell, VA, David Lee Carr and his wife Janice of Manassas, VA, and Mildred Elizabeth Satterfield of Farmville, VA; grandchildren, Austin Carr, Adam Carr, Journey Hargrove, and Erica Otten; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe Carr, Jim Carr, and Tom Carr.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00noon until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Rev. Charles Andrew Carr will officiate. A Celebration of Life will also be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Blacksburg, VA.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 W Lamar St, Americus, GA 31709-3543 or www.habitat.org/donate.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019