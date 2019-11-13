Resources
Charles E. Brieden-Hawkins Obituary
Charles E. Brieden-Hawkins died on October 22, 2019 after a short illness. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the 3rd Marine Division.

He is predeceased by his parents Edwin J. and Cathern A. Brieden and a brother James E. Brieden.

He is survived by his brother, Tim and Pat Brieden; and his sister, Judy & Michael Vines (nee Brieden). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nephew.

There will be a service held on November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nashville National Cemetery located at 1420 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, TN. It will be at the pavilion just pass the Office on the left side of the road.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
