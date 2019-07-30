Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Charles E. Rountree Jr. Obituary
Charles E. Rountree, Jr.

Donelson - Charles Evans Rountree, Jr., age 56 of Donelson, Tennessee, died Friday at his home. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late C.E. Rountree, Sr and Mary Johnson Rountree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a long-time companion, Cheryl Craddock.

Survivors include sisters, Connie Hendrix, and Beth Rountree Smith and husband Dennis; an aunt, Nelda Thurston and husband Ray, all of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his children by choice, Stacy Louise Dice of Chicago and Alyssa Noel Kelcher of Hopkinsville, KY; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Charles was a member of the Presbyterian faith and most recently worked as a painting contractor.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. Paul Castner officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Rountree family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 30, 2019
