Charles E. Rountree, Jr.
Donelson - Charles Evans Rountree, Jr., age 56 of Donelson, Tennessee, died Friday at his home. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late C.E. Rountree, Sr and Mary Johnson Rountree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a long-time companion, Cheryl Craddock.
Survivors include sisters, Connie Hendrix, and Beth Rountree Smith and husband Dennis; an aunt, Nelda Thurston and husband Ray, all of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his children by choice, Stacy Louise Dice of Chicago and Alyssa Noel Kelcher of Hopkinsville, KY; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Charles was a member of the Presbyterian faith and most recently worked as a painting contractor.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be held 11:30 am Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. Paul Castner officiating.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 30, 2019