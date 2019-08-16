Services
Charles Williams
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rockvale Church of Christ
8750 TN-99
Rockvale, TN
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rockvale Church of Christ
8750 TN-99
Rockvale, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Rockvale Church of Christ
8750 TN-99
Rockvale, TN
Charles E. Williams


1931 - 2019
Charles E. Williams Obituary
Charles E. Williams

Murfreesboro - Charles E. Williams, age 87 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Rutherford County and was the son of the late James T. and Mary Holden Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 65 years whom he loved dearly, Evelyn Bryant Williams and sisters, Ruby and Mary T. Pinkston. Mr. Williams was a 57 year member of Rockvale Church of Christ and retired from General Electric after 25 years of service. He enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle, gardening, and refinishing the antiques he and Evelyn would find at auctions.

Mr. Williams is survived by daughters, Kathy Davis and husband Carl of Midland, Mary Ann Ryan and husband Mike of Rockvale; grandchildren, Kimberly Wilkinson and husband Chris of Christiana, Jason Davis, Phillip Ryan and Stephen Ryan, all of Midland; great-grandchildren Carly Ashford and husband Allen, Eli Wilkinson and Dylan Wilkinson; great-great-granddaughter; Annabella Grace Ashford; and a host of other loving family and friends he cherished and enjoyed spending time with.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Rockvale Church of Christ with Brother Bob Vick, Brother Don Mangrum and Brother Shane Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Smotherman Cemetery in Midland. Pallbearers will be Stephen Ryan, Phillip Ryan, Jason Davis, Billy King, Derek Romans, Erek Romans, Eugene Pinkston and Robert Earl Manning.

An online guestbook is available for the Williams family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
