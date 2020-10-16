Charles Edward Brittain
Smyrna - Charles Edward Brittain, age 69, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul "Red" Brittain, James David Brittain; sister, Sally Walls.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Brittain; son, Daniel (Tonia) Brittain; daughter, Brandi Brittain; 7 grandchildren; sister, Betty Brittain, and brother, William "Pee Wee" Brittain.
He was long-term employee of Hennessy Industries and Greer Stop Nut Inc.
Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.