Charles Edward Brittain



Smyrna - Charles Edward Brittain, age 69, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul "Red" Brittain, James David Brittain; sister, Sally Walls.



He is survived by his wife, Beverly Brittain; son, Daniel (Tonia) Brittain; daughter, Brandi Brittain; 7 grandchildren; sister, Betty Brittain, and brother, William "Pee Wee" Brittain.



He was long-term employee of Hennessy Industries and Greer Stop Nut Inc.



Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services









