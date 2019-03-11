|
|
Charles Edward Reeves
Murfreesboro - Charles Edward Reeves, age 88, passed away on March 08, 2019. Mr. Reeves was born in Gainesboro, TN on August 10, 1930 and was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Lee Reeves and Georgia Dudney Reeves; one sister, Hallie Katherine Reeves; and one brother, Howard Lee Reeves. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 67 years, Sue McKinley Reeves; two sons, David (Susan) Reeves of Collierville, TN and Paul (Michele) Reeves of Brentwood, TN; and one daughter, Katherine (Jeff) Wright of Franklin, TN; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He is a veteran of the Korean conflict, discharged in 1955 after serving four years in Naval Aviation. Upon leaving the military service he entered Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in three years. Following graduation, he and his family moved to Murfreesboro, TN and was employed by Tennessee Farmers Cooperative in LaVergne, TN as an auditor. He held various management positions with them during his 34-year career, retiring in 1992 as Treasurer. He was very active in professional organizations, being elected President of the National Society of Accountants for Cooperatives in 1988, as well as being an Emeritus of Management Accountants. In 1959 he became a member of the Minerva Drive Church of Christ (now the Salem Creek Church of Christ) where he faithfully served in many capacities, including fourteen years as an Elder.
The family will be receiving visitors at 4PM to 8PM on Monday March 11,2019, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, and at 10AM with funeral services to follow at 11AM Tuesday March 12, 2019. Bro. Ron Harper and Bro. Joshua Houston will be officiating. Graveside services will be held in Granville, TN Tuesday, 12, 2019 at 3PM at the Granville Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019