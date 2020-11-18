1/1
Charles Eldridge
Charles Eldridge

Murfreesboro - Charles William Eldridge, age 89, passed away at his residence November 17, 2020. He was born in Blackwater, VA and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 20 years. Charles served in the United States Air Force for 28 years and retired as a Disabled Veterans Rep. He was a member of Third Baptist Church.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Eldridge and Ludie Chandler Eldridge. He is survived by his wife, Martha Welcher Eldridge; sons, Charles (Cynthia) W. Eldridge, Roger (Amber) Dale Eldridge; daughter, Donna Renee Eldridge; sister, Addie Coomer; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Steve Hudson and Mark Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Nashville with military honors.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Roger, I’m so sorry to read about the passing of your father. It’s amazing how much you look like him. I hope it’s appropriate for me to say that. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. May God bring peace to your hearts. Sincerely,
Catherine Taylor
Catherine Taylor
