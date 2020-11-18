Charles Eldridge
Murfreesboro - Charles William Eldridge, age 89, passed away at his residence November 17, 2020. He was born in Blackwater, VA and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 20 years. Charles served in the United States Air Force for 28 years and retired as a Disabled Veterans Rep. He was a member of Third Baptist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Eldridge and Ludie Chandler Eldridge. He is survived by his wife, Martha Welcher Eldridge; sons, Charles (Cynthia) W. Eldridge, Roger (Amber) Dale Eldridge; daughter, Donna Renee Eldridge; sister, Addie Coomer; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Steve Hudson and Mark Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Nashville with military honors.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.