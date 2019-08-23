|
|
Charles Gilbert True
Murfreesboro - Charles Gilbert True, Capt. USMC Retired, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was born in Bentonville, AR. to the late Charles and Jessie Robertson True. Also preceded in death by his wife; LaSann True, and a sister; Beverly Howard.
He is survived by his sons; Randy (Tina) True, David (Tonya) True, daughter; Gina Hamilton, grandchildren; Kelly True, Kristen True, Nicholas True, Macy True, Wesley Britton, Rebecca (Xavier) Kynard, great grandchild; Pheonyx Kynard, brothers; Don True, Gary (Linda) True, Bobby (Janice) True and a sister; Connie True.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11am - 12pm with service to follow in the chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Ron Byers.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the True family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019