1/1
Charles Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hill

Lascassas - Charles Hill, age 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong residence of Lascassas and worked at Lane Company until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker and loved his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Paul H Hill and Elizabeth Herrod McElroy; and loving wife of forty-five years, Josephine Hill; brothers, Gene McElroy and Ben McElroy. He is survived by his son, James "Tooter" (Denise) Hill; daughter, Deborah Black both of Lascassas; brothers, Sammy (Mary) McElroy and Tommy McElroy; sisters, Mary "Sissy" (John) Caldwell and Betty Jo Baranuk all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Trina (Tim) Garrett, Karissa (Kenneth) McCrary and Charles Farless all of Lascassas, Michael Farless and Klint (Meghan) Hill of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Blaze, Austin, Chandler, Ethan, Kaleb, Taylor, Noah, Brynden, Evan, Shelby, Brianna, Gavin, Tyler, Hunter, Hayden and Kinleigh; great-great grandchildren, Wyatt, Lawson and Sofia.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Jennings & Ayers. A chapel service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 with Gerald Boone and Pastor Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with great-grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved