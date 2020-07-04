Charles Hill
Lascassas - Charles Hill, age 91, passed away on July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong residence of Lascassas and worked at Lane Company until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker and loved his family.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Paul H Hill and Elizabeth Herrod McElroy; and loving wife of forty-five years, Josephine Hill; brothers, Gene McElroy and Ben McElroy. He is survived by his son, James "Tooter" (Denise) Hill; daughter, Deborah Black both of Lascassas; brothers, Sammy (Mary) McElroy and Tommy McElroy; sisters, Mary "Sissy" (John) Caldwell and Betty Jo Baranuk all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Trina (Tim) Garrett, Karissa (Kenneth) McCrary and Charles Farless all of Lascassas, Michael Farless and Klint (Meghan) Hill of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Blaze, Austin, Chandler, Ethan, Kaleb, Taylor, Noah, Brynden, Evan, Shelby, Brianna, Gavin, Tyler, Hunter, Hayden and Kinleigh; great-great grandchildren, Wyatt, Lawson and Sofia.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Jennings & Ayers. A chapel service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 with Gerald Boone and Pastor Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with great-grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.