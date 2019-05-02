|
Charles Ivie Burns, Sr.
Rockvale - Charles Ivie Burns, Sr. age 89 of Rockvale passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jean Burns; son, Charles "Chuck" I. Burns, Jr.; parents, I.P. Burns and Lula Mai Ralston Burns.
Mr. Burns was partnership with his father for over 50 years, in I.P. Burns and Son Feed Mill in Rockvale. Mr. Burns was very active in his community and a founding member of the Rockvale Ruritan Club.
He is survived by his daughters; Dixie Burns,Crystal Leathers and husband Larry, Patricia Johnson and husband Billy Joe; grandchildren, B. J. Johnson and wife Jessica, Michael Johnson and Patrick Leathers. Two great-grandchildren, Eli and Savannah Johnson; brother; Robert Carl Burns; sisters; Margaret Adkerson, Christine Bucy, Linda Williams, Jean Johnson.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev, Dennis Fink will officiate. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery. Nephews will be pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 2, 2019