Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Charles Dunn
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
203 N. Lowry St.
Smyrna, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
203 N. Lowry St.
Smyrna, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Charles M. Dunn


1933 - 2019
Charles M. Dunn

LaVergne, TN - Charles M. Dunn, age 86 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Henon A. Dunn, Sr. and Beatrice Criswell Dunn. Mr. Dunn was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Cheryl Bell Dunn, two sons, Christopher and Jack Dunn, and a brother, Henon A. Dunn, Jr.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his daughters, Felicia Dunn-Judy of LaVergne, TN and Margurite Walker of Prattville, AL; brother, Wayland Dunn of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor De Hennessy officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Dunn was a member of the LaVergne First United Methodist Church, a US Navy veteran, and retired from Hennessy Industries in LaVergne, TN.

An online guestbook for the Dunn family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
