|
|
Charles Mullins
Smyrna - Charles Edward Mullins, age 86, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1932, in Hi Hat, KY to Frank and Oma (Jones) Mullins.
Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Square D Company for 36 years and retired in 1995 as Senior Manufacturing Supervisor. He was a 32nd degree Free Mason, with membership in The Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F&AM Lodge 889 in Wheelwright, KY, a member of the Scottish Rite, and the Oleika Shrine Temple. He never missed a UK basketball or Atlanta Braves baseball game and was a longtime member of Highland Heights Church of Christ, in Smyrna, TN. He loved playing golf with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kay F. (Kidd) Mullins, sister, Jettie Howser of Berea, KY, sister, Delores (Ron) Delong of Fort Wayne, IN, sister, Joyce Mullins of Berea, KY, daughter, Tanya J. (Richie) Rodgers of Summerville, SC, son, Chad E. (Cyndi) Mullins of Murfreesboro, four grandchildren and many other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Oma (Jones) Mullins of Hi Hat, KY, brother, Kermit Mullins of Hi Hat, KY, brother, Danny Mullins of Richmond, KY, and brother, Ronald Mullins of Winchester, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Visitation for the family will begin at 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lawrence Gardner Fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ, at 785 S. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167, or Medical Center, at 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, KY 40508. To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 6, 2019