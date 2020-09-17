1/1
Charles Mullins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Mullins

Murfreesboro - Charles R. Mullins, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A native of the Blackman Community he was preceded in death by his parents, James Hershel and Mildred Alsup Mullins; and his loving wife, Charlene Dotson Mullins.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Church of Christ. Brother Jimmy Carver and Brother Herb Alsup will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Mullins and his wife Kim, Tim Mullins and his wife Shelley, and Kathy Oxley and her husband Jimmy all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Erin Mullins, Jackson Oxley, Abby Mullins, Max Oxley, and Charlie Oxley all of Murfreesboro; brothers, James Mullins and his wife Margie of Murfreesboro, and Thurman Mullins and his wife Ann of Gladeville, TN.

Mr Mullins was a member of Florence Church of Christ. He owned and operated Mullins Jewelry Store in Murfreesboro for many years.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved