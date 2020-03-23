|
Charles R. Brite, age 88, of Murfreesboro, passed away March 21, 2020 at his residence.
Charles R. Brite, M.D., retired Radiologist was born in Knoxville where he attended Central High School and UT Knoxville. Before attending UT Medical School at Memphis, he served in the Air Force as a navigator bombardier on a SAC B-47 crew. He practiced Radiology primarily in hospitals in Columbia, Lawrenceburg, and later Shelbyville. He was a member of American College of Radiology and past president of the Tennessee Radiological Society. After retirement, Charlie volunteered at Stones River National Battlefield.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pointer Brite of 61 years, two sons John Brite (Lynne), Atlanta, GA; Don Brite (Laurie), Spring Hill, TN; one daughter Sara Brite Mittura (Paul), Clarksville, TN; and one daughter in law, Kim Brite, Summertown, TN; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two nephews and a brother, Jerry Brite, Rossville, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents; C.R. and Tee Wood Brite and one son David Brite of Summertown, TN.
Charlie was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, TN.
The family wishes to thanks Dr. Randall Rickard for his years of excellent care and First Light Home Care for the wonderful care and devotion during the past year.
Arrangements are entrusted to Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Pegram, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020