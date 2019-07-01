Resources
Charles Radford Wade


1937 - 2019
Charles Radford Wade Obituary
Charles Radford Wade

Sylvester - Charles Radford Wade, age 82, of Sylvester, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced.

Mr. Charles was born on June 7, 1937, in Rhode Island, to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Huntoon) Wade. He proudly served our country for 20 years in the Army and later served in Tennessee National Guard. In his early years, he farmed with his father in Tennessee, became a master electrician, traveled many states, and witnesses the 9-11 tragedy while living in New Jersey. He spent many afternoons on the boat with his children. He spent most of his life in Tennessee but spent the last ten years of his life in South Georgia. He was always active, enjoyed life to the fullest, and never met a stranger. He was of the Methodist Faith.

Survivors include his children; one daughter, Sherry Metzler, two sons; Eddie Wade and Walt Wade, his dog Wille, and his special friend Gracie.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to his caregiver to the end, Sharelle Miller.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 1, 2019
