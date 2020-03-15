|
|
Charles Travis Stanfield
Smyrna - Charles Travis "Chuck" Stanfield passed away March 10, 2020.
He was born in Smyrna, TN, spent three years in Libya and graduated from Smyrna High School in 1973. While in high school he played varsity football. He retired from Bridgestone after 23 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter Brandi Stanfield; brothers Henry (Jane) Stanfield, and Luther (Mary) Stanfield; seven nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Geraldine Stanfield.
Services will be private.
Please see the online obituary www.hermitagefh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020