Charles Groustra
Charles William "Chuck" Groustra

Charles William "Chuck" Groustra Obituary
Charles William Groustra, "Chuck",

Charles William Groustra, "Chuck", died at his home on February 1, 2020, in Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 78 after a lengthy illness.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Kim Armstrong (Wayne) of Murfreesboro, TN, Kevin Groustra (Haley) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Michael Groustra of Murfreesboro, TN; sibling, Mary Lewis of Lafayette, California; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Merline and Brady McCoy, Harold and Beverly Boles of Texas; nieces, Christine Lewis of California, Arlene Wobser (Mike) of Texas, and Dayna Davidson (Bill) of Texas; nephews, Steve Lewis(Olga) of California, Ken Holdorf (Michelle) of Wisconsin, and Brian Boles (Sherry) of Texas. Grandchildren include Jake Armstrong (Leah), Brandon Armstrong, Miller Armstrong (Sara Wylie), Caroline Groustra, Will Groustra, Ryan Groustra, Savannah Groustra, Ashton Groustra, and Alecia Groustra. Also included is great-granddaughter, Raelynd Armstrong.

Chuck was born on February 8, 1941, in Fort Madison, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Decorah, Iowa, in 1959 and enrolled at Iowa State University to receive a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1963. Upon graduation from college, he moved to Texas and worked for Dupont for ten years. There he met his wife of 55 years, Linda Boles Groustra. In 1974, Chuck became a plant manager for Great Lakes Chemical Corporation and moved his family to El Dorado, Arkansas. Chuck retired in 1993.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice for the exceptional care he received in his final months.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
