Charles "Chuck" Wilson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Wilson

Murfreesboro - Charles "Chuck" William Wilson, 89, of Murfreesboro, passed away on June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol and his three daughters, Dawn (Jeff) Adcock, Karen (Danny) Yeager, and Kim Alden. Better known as GG Papa, he will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. A private burial will take place directly following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved