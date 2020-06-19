Charles "Chuck" Wilson



Murfreesboro - Charles "Chuck" William Wilson, 89, of Murfreesboro, passed away on June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol and his three daughters, Dawn (Jeff) Adcock, Karen (Danny) Yeager, and Kim Alden. Better known as GG Papa, he will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. A private burial will take place directly following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store