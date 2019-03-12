|
|
Charley Smith
Murfreesboro - Charles "Charley" Smith, age 92 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Barton County, Missouri and a son of the late Marshall and Willa Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roland Smith; a granddaughter, Heather VanWagner; brothers, Lewis, Sam, Roy, Bud, and Bill Smith; and sisters, Cap Alexander and Vera Richards.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Sue Smith; children, Roy Smith and wife Belva of Woodbury, Missy Leonard and Susan Gard and husband Bill, all of Murfreesboro; Mary Macdonald, Treva Parks, Starla Culley and husband Jerry, all of Carthage, MO; Deborah Cartright of Tulsa, OK; seventeen grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and his faithful comfort dog Lucy.
Charley was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. But above all, his life represented someone who loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, and soul. In his early years, he was a cattle dealer and realtor in Missouri. Later, he bought, sold, and developed real estate in Middle Tennessee and as an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed quail, turkey, and pheasant hunting.
Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brothers, Steve Hutson and Mark Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Charley K. Smith, Doug Addy, David Nickens, Bryce Gard, Brent VanWagner, and Justin, Adam, and Tyler Leonard serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Charley to the youth ministry at Third Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available for the Smith family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019