Charlotte Cappama
Murfreesboro - Charlotte Cappama, age 40, passed away at her residence March 14, 2019. She was born in Oceanside, California and lived in Murfreesboro most of her life. Charlotte worked as a nurse at Tenova-Harton Hospital.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Yealock. She is survived by her father, Tom Yealock; husband, Leslie D. Cappama; son, Charles Cappama; daughters, Rosalyn Massey, Cassie Cappama; and brother, Tommy (Mindy) Yealock.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bradleys Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019