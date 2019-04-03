Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Cheryl Soares
Mufreesboro, TN - Cheryl Anne Gaskins Soares, age 69 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday March 31, 2019. A native of Evansville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Billy Jack Gaskins, Sr., and Sandra Davis Gaskins. Mrs. Soares was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Smith and a sister, Doris Eileen Gaskins.

Mrs. Soares is survived by her husband, Richard Soares; daughters, Carrie McQuiston of Murfreesboro, TN, and Layla Marie Pritchett of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Sandra Jean Holbert of Belpre, OH, Brenda Bonds of Commerce, GA, and Kim Hernandez of Bishop, GA; brothers, Donald Gaskins, Sr. of Seale, AL, Billy Jack Gaskins, Jr. of Commerce, GA, Curtis Smith and Richard Buddy Gaskins both of Nashville, GA; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren;

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Soares was a member of the Baptist Church and a retired floral clerk with Publix Supermarket Company.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro in memory of Mrs. Soares.

An online guestbook for the Soares family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
