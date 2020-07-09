Chester Lee Douglas



Christiana - Chester Lee Douglas, age 74 of Christiana, TN passed from this life on July 9, 2020. He was born August 31, 1945 in Link Community, son of Leonard Douglas, Sr. and Lydia Robinson Douglas.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Chris Douglas; brothers, James, Richard, Melvin, Willie and Mack; sisters, Mary Ellen, Clara, Betty and Linda.



Survivors include his son, Mark (Priscilla) Douglas, six grandsons, Christopher of California, Casey of Colorado, Jaxon (Kayla) of Murfreesboro, Shepherd, Samuel and South of Christiana; two brothers, Leonard Jr. (Kathleen) and Bobby (Louise); two sisters, Joan (Calvin) Faulk and Freida Haney; many nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Deborah Trotter.



He loved fast cars and Coca-Cola. He was most proud of his "boys" and their sons. He was a carpenter by trade and will be remembered for his great work ethic and all the houses he built in Williamson and Rutherford Counties, with little or no help. He was baptized in the Church of Christ in 1975.



Graveside services will be held at Whitworth Cemetery, Link Community, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2pm with Bros. Jason and Roger Potts officiating. For those who wish to escort Chester and the family to the cemetery, the procession will leave Murfreesboro Funeral Home at 1pm. Family will serve as pallbearers.



A special thanks to his sister, Freida, for the many hours spent with him at Community Care during his stay there, along with RN Jessica Haney, the remaining staff at Community Care, and Amanda Hill at St. Thomas Rutherford for their assistance and kindness.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.









